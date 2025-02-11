Tottenham Hotspur could look to bolster their ranks with the signing of one of South America's best young talents, with Colombia midfielder Richard Rios reportedly in their sights after impressing for Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in recent months. However, they could face a potential hurdle in the race for his signature amid an expensive release clause.

Tottenham have struggled in the Premier League this season, winning just eight of their 24 top-flight games this season to remain in the bottom half of the table, and they will need a revamp in the summer amid a real injury crisis. Rios could be one of those men to change their tune - though reports have stated that it could cost Tottenham a lot of money to prise him from Palmeiras.

Report: Tottenham 'Set Sights' on Richard Rios

The midfielder would add plenty to Tottenham's ranks

The report from Fichajes states that Tottenham have set their sights on Rios as a potential reinforcement to their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window.

The Colombian star, who plays for Brazilian top-flight giants Palmeiras, has garnered interest from several top-flight clubs during his time in Brazil, although his high release clause could pose a problem for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Richard Rios' Brazil Serie A statistics - Palmeiras squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =12th Goals 3 =5th Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 6th Match rating 6.93 5th

Rios has become one of Palmeiras' best players since his arrival from the second division, with a dynamic approach in terms of both defensive work and attacking threat, and his performances for his home nation in the 2024 Copa America have prompted interest from the north London club for the 'freak athlete', as he was described by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Postecoglou's staff see the midfielder's potential arrival as an opportunity to massively improve their ranks in the centre of the park - especially with the Aussie's tendency to rotate his midfield and even more so with their injury crisis suffered this season.

However, despite interest from West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, Rios has a €100million (£83million) release clause built into his contract at Palmeiras, which represents a 'significant obstacle' for any of the interested sides. None of the trio are willing to pay that and so any deal going through will depend on Palmeiras' flexibility in negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Rios has two goals in 19 caps for Colombia.

His future could be determined in the coming weeks, and the pull of a move to Europe alongside pressure from other interested clubs could be key factors in a departure from the Brazilian Serie A.

