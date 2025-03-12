Tottenham Hotspur could trump top-flight rivals Manchester United and Manchester City in their pursuit of Sporting attacker Francisco Trincao in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Ange Postecoglou thought to be 'monitoring the progress' of the attacker who has been called 'absolute magic' in the past.

Trincao has had an odd career path so far, having burst onto the scene at Braga before securing a move to Barcelona. However, he wasn't fully trusted in Catalonia with just three goals in 42 appearances, moving on loan for an equally unsuccessful loan spell to Wolverhampton Wanderers; and it's only from there that he's found his feet at Sporting. But Trincao could make his way back to England - with Tottenham set to make their interest known in his interest.

Report: Tottenham 'Monitoring Progress' of Sporting Star Trincao

The winger has already had one stint in England but he could be back for more

The report by TBR Football states that Tottenham have been watching Trincao for 18 months, as they look to prepare a bid for his signature.

Francisco Trincao's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =1st Goals 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.2 2nd Shots Per Game 3.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.4 1st Match rating 7.82 3rd

English teams will have been aware of Trincao in the Champions League this season, with City feeling his wrath in their 4-1 loss in Lisbon in early November and, as a result, Tottenham have sent scouts to watch the former Premier League man. United boss Ruben Amorim's keenness on the star will also be a positive sign for Spurs, given that he has had enough time to gauge the level of the Premier League after his move to the Red Devils.

With just one-year left on his contract at the age of 25, Trincao represents an interesting option for the Premier League strugglers to pursue under Postecoglou, who is thought to be keen on the former Wolves star. Trincao managed 23 goals and 27 assists under Amorim, and an exit from the Primeira Liga is far from confirmed - yet Sporting want him to sign a new contract, and that is unlikely at present.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trincao has nine caps for Portugal, though he's failed to score.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are the best options to fill in centrally behind the striker at present, but Brennan Johnson doesn't have anyone to cover for him if Kulusevski is used centrally - and although Spurs have a plethora of left-sided options at the club, Trincao would add quality and depth to their attack in a bid to turn their poor form around.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

