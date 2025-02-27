Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites, along with Everton, Brighton, West Ham and Crystal Palace, are reportedly interested in signing the England international after the season.

TBR Football claims Harwood-Bellis has decided to leave Southampton this summer, with the south coast club seemingly destined for relegation and sitting at the bottom of the table with just nine points and 11 games remaining.

Ivan Juric's side are five wins from safety and still have to face Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal before the end of the campaign.

Spurs Eyeing Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to TBR Football, Harwood-Bellis is expected to be part of a mass exodus at Southampton, with several players likely to leave if they are relegated.

His teammate Tyler Dibling has also attracted Premier League interest, with Tottenham and Manchester United mentioned as potential suitors.

Harwood-Bellis, praised as 'absolutely phenomenal', joined Southampton on a permanent deal last summer and signed a four-year contract until June 2028.

He has been a regular for the Saints this season, making 24 league appearances and scoring once in almost 2,000 minutes of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harwood-Bellis made eight senior appearances for Manchester City before leaving permanently in 2024.

Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under Ange Postecoglou and are reportedly seeking defensive reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites could revive their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after having a £70m bid rejected in January.

Spurs are currently 13th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League next Thursday.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Pass accuracy % 87.9 Minutes played 1,940

