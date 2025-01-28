Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki, according to reports - with the north London club thought to be monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move in the coming days of the January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou's men have endured a shockingly poor run of form in the Premier League this season, winning just one of their last 11 games in the top-flight, and none in the last seven. There is a need for incomings across the field thanks to the injury crisis that they have suffered from lately, and Cherki could come in to ease the burden on their squad.

Report: Tottenham 'Monitoring' Rayan Cherki Move

The Lilywhites are in desperate need of additions to their squad

The report from CaughtOffside states that Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are monitoring Cherki's situation at Lyon this winter, with the midfielder being available for a fee of €22million (£18.5million). As a result, his representatives are actively seeking a new destination for his services and Tottenham have been named a potential side to come in and swoop for his signature.

Rayan Cherki's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =9th Goals 3 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 1.5 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.25 1st

Liverpool and Manchester United have already enquired about the midfielder, but a winter timeframe appears to be too soon for either club with a summer move preferred, and that could see Tottenham progress in the race for his signature.

Spurs have shown initial interest, and whilst they haven't taken any formal steps to land the 21-year-old talent due to their need to bring a centre-back in to avenge an injury crisis, there is interest for a deal to potentially be made.

Lyon are being forced to sell their academy product due to an 'impending threat' of relegation to the second-tier of French football, and that has extended to clubs outside the Premier League with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in a move for his signature. Cherki has been called 'absolutely phenomenal' for his dribbling and ability to drive through the midfield and Tottenham could use him to take the pressure off of their defence.

The next six days of the transfer window will be crucial to determining Cherki's short and long-term future, with clubs having more time to complete a deal in the summer, though his talents could be utilised in the second half of the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki has 13 goal contributions in 24 games for Lyon this season.

Tottenham have not struggled to score goals this season, but a lack of form could mean that Cherki's potential arrival may spark a boost in their season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-01-25.

Related Tottenham Willing to Pay £50m to Sign 'Frightening' £300,000-a-Week Forward Tottenham are looking to get themselves out of their precarious situation by triggering the forward's release clause.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.