Tottenham Hotspur could turn to OGC Nice striker Evann Guessand to help deal with Dominic Solanke's injury, according to TEAMtalk.

Solanke picked up a knee injury in training and is set for a spell on the sidelines. The English frontman was absent from Spurs' clash with Everton on Sunday (January 19). It's an almighty setback for Ange Postecoglou, whose squad is depleted due to an injury curse.

The 27-year-old joined Tottenham from Bournemouth last summer for £65 million, and he's been impressive in North London. He's registered seven goals in 18 Premier League games, but his club will now be without their talismanic forward.

Tottenham Eye Guessand Amid Solanke Injury

The Ivory Coast Striker Is Impressing in Ligue 1

Spurs scouts have reportedly been tracking Guessand, and he appears to be an option to give Postecoglou more options in attack. The Ivory Coast international has managed nine goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions, possessing a direct approach and versatility that allows him to play across the frontline.

A new versatile attacker was on Postecoglou's agenda before Solanke's injury. The Lilywhites were interested in Randal Kolo Muani, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker chose to join Juventus on loan instead of heading to North London.

Guessand could be a good alternative to Kolo Muani, but Nice want around £20 million. He has over three years left on his contract at the Allianz Riveria, but the 'complete' forward could be headed to the Premier League.

West Ham United and Bournemouth are reportedly also interested in the Nice academy product, per The Daily Mail. Spurs may be eager to win the race for the forward to ensure they have cover for Solanke while also having more depth out wide amid a disastrous league campaign.

Evann Guessand Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 8 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.1 Successful Dribbles 1.6 (50%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (47%)

Tottenham sit 15th after 22 games played and Postecoglou is feeling the heat. There's no debate that he's dealt with constant injury problems and more arrivals are needed to turn the tide. Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky joined earlier in the window from Slavia Prague for £12.5 million and has served as cover for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

