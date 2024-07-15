Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The England star's reported £68m release clause could complicate any deal.

Spurs eyeing Neto as well, valued at £60m by Wolves, as they aim to strengthen attacking options.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add attacking talent to their squad this summer in a bid to qualify for Champions League football next term and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has name-dropped Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as one of the names on their list.

Under Ange Postecoglou’s tenure last term, the north Londoners endured a topsy-turvy season thanks to injury problems but, when fully fit and firing, were one of the most exciting teams in England’s top flight to watch and adding Eze, a tricky playmaker, to the mix would boost their chances of top four credentials.

Tottenham Hotspur Latest: Eberechi Eze

Arsenal also admire the Englishman

A seven-cap England international, who plundered 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across all competitions last season, Eze is receiving interest aplenty this summer - north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham included.

The former, led by the impressive Mikel Arteta, are considering a move for the fleet-footed ace this summer, according to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who suggested that a litany of clubs in the Premier League are keeping tabs on Eze’s situation.

Eze vs Maddison - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Eze Maddison Minutes 2,064 2,155 Goals 11 4 Assists 4 9 Shots per game 3.1 2.1 Pass success rate (%) 83.7 87.4 Key passes per game 2 2.4 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.45 7.17

Journalist Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Eze - who has a release clause, worth £60 million plus £8 million in add-ons - would be ‘open to a move’ away this summer, three years before his Selhurst Park contract expiry date.

Paying a fee of £68m would be a record-breaking deal for Spurs with their current biggest transfer being the £63m they paid Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele.

On the back of an impressive season with the Eagles, however, his current employers are ‘doing everything behind the scenes’ to retain the services of the former Queens Park Rangers youth prospect - labelled as a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - beyond the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Romano: Eze is On Tottenham’s Shortlist

Englishman's release clause could provide stumbling block

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Palace’s talismanic figure is on the radar of Postecoglou and Co but did warn that his release clause could provide potential implications in any sides’ pursuit of the 26-year-old. Romano said:

“For Eze, for sure, he's one of the players they have on the list. For sure, they appreciate the player, but the real issue is about the release clause, with the main part of the clause being paid in one solution immediately to Crystal Palace. “That's why it's not kind of an easy deal on the club side. We know the clauses at Palace are always kind of complicated. We also saw that with Michael Olise in the last year. But Eze, for sure, is a player on Tottenham’s list. Let's see if they will be able to make it happen.”

Winger valued at £60m by Wolves

As alluded to, strengthening their offensive ranks is a main priority of Tottenham's this summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers speedster Pedro Neto liked by the north London-based outfit. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has suggested that Spurs are in ‘regular contact’ with the agents of Neto, formerly of Portuguese side Braga and Lazio of Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Tottenham - who finished fifth in last campaign's Premier League - have tabled new inquiries to gauge whether a move for the 10-cap Portugal international would be on the cards.

Last season alone, the 24-year-old chalked up three goals and 11 assists in 24 outings, though his best work comes intangibly when taking players on and, thus, wreaking chaos across the front line.

