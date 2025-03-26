Tottenham are interested in a move to sign Chelsea star Noni Madueke this summer after he was made available for transfer, according to TBR Football.

The former PSV Eindhoven winger has been a regular under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge this season, registering 12 goal contributions in 28 appearances and earning five England caps in the process.

However, he has failed to convince the Chelsea boss that he has a long-term future in west London beyond this season and the Blues are now willing to sanction his exit during the summer transfer window, with Spurs ready to make a move.

Tottenham Eyeing Madueke Move

England star is allowed to leave this summer

Ange Postecoglou's side are currently battling to earn European qualification for next season, with their best hope of success coming by winning the Europa League.

But regardless of that they will need a squad overhaul during the summer window and the club are eyeing moves to strengthen the attack amid concerns over the futures of Heung-Min Son, James Maddison and even Wilson Odobert.

That has seen Madueke, who has been described as 'electric', emerge as a target, with Chelsea growing 'increasingly frustrated' with the tricky winger.

Noni Madueke Chelsea Statistics 2024/25 Games 20(8) Goals 8 Assists 4

Aston Villa and Newcastle also have an interest in a move for Madueke this summer after he was made available for a transfer, but it is unclear if the player would be open to a move away or what his preference would be should he leave.

There is also no mention of a fee in the article, however, Madueke was a £30m signing in January 2023 and signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract meaning the is unlikely to be available on the cheap.

Spurs are said to be assessing their wide options ahead of the summer with Timo Werner almost certain to leave when his loan expires, while other players could look to move on if the team fails to qualify for Europe for the 2025/26 season.

It also remains to be seen if Postecoglou will be the manager next season, and if he leaves that could effect the club's transfer plans.

