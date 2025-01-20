Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be given a reprieve in his treacherous Premier League season with the potential signing of Barcelona star Ansu Fati - with reports from Spain stating that the Blaugrana star will be on the move in January after suffering a poor season in Catalonia.

Fati was billed as one of the world's best youngsters after bursting onto the scene at the Nou Camp with 15 La Liga goals in just 41 games for the club. But since then, he's fallen on hard times with just 11 appearances for Barcelona in the last 18 months - and that could reportedly see Tottenham take advantage.

Report: Tottenham 'Show Interest' in Ansu Fati

The forward is out of sorts at Barcelona

The report from Spanish outlet Sport states that despite Fati's poor form, clubs have shown an interest in signing the Barcelona star - with Tottenham being one of those names.

Ansu Fati's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 22nd Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =17th Shots Per Game 1.3 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =9th Match rating 6.22 23rd

The winger, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, has a contract set to run for two-and-a-half years, with 'anything' able to happen between now and the winter transfer window. This could come in the form of a loan deal, in which the Spanish club could look to negotiate how much of Fati's wage any interested side would pay, alongside a potential transfer fee - which is declining in value by the month.

West Ham United are also thought to be interested, alongside Andalusian rivals Real Betis and Sevilla, where Fati grew up - but Tottenham's search for a forward is apparent, and they could look to conduct a deal for the 10-time Spain cap.

Randal Kolo Muani is one name who won't join after he snubbed a move to north London in favour of a transfer to Juventus, but with the 'elite' Fati and Noah Okafor being linked in the past, it's clear that Postecoglou wants a forward in his ranks - in which Fati could restart his career after falling out of favour at Barcelona.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ansu Fati has made 120 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals.

His loan spell at Brighton wasn't as fruitful as first thought, with the young forward only scoring two goals in 19 games for the Seagulls - but with Tottenham undergoing a striking injury crisis, it could see them use Fati in a prominent role where he could shine in north London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

