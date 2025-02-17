Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to Sport.

Spurs, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, are reportedly leading the race to sign the 20-year-old after the season, while Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

Dortmund are said to be seeking a fee of around €80m (£66m) for Gittens in the summer and are hoping to make a significant profit on the England U21 international.

The London-born winger, who joined Dortmund’s academy from Manchester City in 2020, is under contract until June 2028.

Tottenham Eyeing Jamie Gittens Deal

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Sport, ‘everything points’ to Gittens leaving Dortmund this summer, with Premier League clubs closely tracking his progress in Germany.

Tottenham are understood to be among three clubs in ‘pole position’ to land the promising forward, who has been a key player for Dortmund this season.

The 20-year-old, who Sky Sports pundit Sam Tighe told GIVEMESPORT is an 'exceptional dribbler', has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, including five goal involvements in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gittens ranks second among Dortmund players in goal contributions (16) this season, trailing only Serhou Guirassy (25).

Tottenham may turn to Gittens if they opt against activating their option to buy Mathys Tel at the end of the season – the Lilywhites have a €60m (£50m) clause in their loan agreement with Bayern.

Tel could also reject a permanent move to North London and return to Germany, where he remains under contract with Bayern until June 2029.

The Lilywhites have climbed to 12th in the Premier League following their 1-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday and will next travel to Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Jamie Gittens' Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 7 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.8 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,504

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.