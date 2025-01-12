Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a January transfer for West Brom forward, Josh Maja, but could face competition from London rivals, Chelsea, for the £15 million valued man, per Fichajes.

Maja has been one of the most prolific players in the EFL Championship this term with 12 goals, ranking second in the race for the division's Golden Boot. Having netted more than a quarter of his team's goals this season, his role has been vital in pushing West Brom into the race for a play-offs sport. As such, the Baggies are thought to be reluctant to a sale unless specific conditions are met.

Spurs Register Interest in West Brom Star Maja

The 26-year-old has experience in the Premier League

According to the report from Fichajes, Tottenham are in the market for reinforcements to their attacking options, with key names including Richarlison and Wilson Odobert currently on the treatment table. The North Londoners wouldn't need to fork too much out of their transfer budget to land Maja either, with West Brom reportedly willing to discuss around a rather affordable £15 million mark.

Spurs' key worry in their pursuit could well be Chelsea, however. The Blues have been scouring the striker market since last summer, and they may look to hijack any approach from Spurs to support their ambitions of securing a place in the Champions League for next season.

Josh Maja's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 26 Minutes Played 2,056 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.10 Key Passes per 90 0.96

Maja, previously described as "exceptional", has had experience in the Premier League, dating back to the second half of the 2020/21 season where he featured on loan for Fulham in their battle against relegation. He only managed three goals in 15 outings during that spell, though he has certainly developed as a player and could be better prepared for his next stint in the English top-flight.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also pursuing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace, Randal Kolo-Muani to bolster in the forwards department. However, negotiations have stalled with Spurs unwilling to include an obligation-to-buy clause in their loan offer, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT, and Manchester United and Juventus continue to lurk in the race for the Frenchman as well.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025

