Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs considering a summer move for Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, according to Tuttosport.

Spurs are reportedly keeping tabs on the Italy international with ‘great interest’ and see Kean as one of the options to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s frontline after the season.

Tuttosport claim Tottenham representatives were expected to attend Fiorentina’s 2-1 away loss at Inter Milan on Monday to watch Kean in action against the reigning Serie A champions.

The 24-year-old’s release clause is said to be appealing to interested clubs, standing at €52m (£43m).

According to Tuttosport, Kean’s impressive season in Italy has drawn attention from multiple English clubs, who could push for the 24-year-old’s return to the Premier League.

Kean had an underwhelming four-year spell at Everton, making just 39 appearances and recording four goals and four assists before leaving for Juventus in 2023.

The 24-year-old, praised as 'exceptional' by JuveFC, has rediscovered his scoring touch and is now enjoying life at Fiorentina, where he moved last summer on a five-year deal.

The ex-Everton striker has scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances this season, more than Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min have managed in the Premier League combined this term (13).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kean ranks second in the Serie A top scorers list this season, behind only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who has 20 goals.

Tottenham had a busy January transfer window, bringing in Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel to boost Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad.

The Lilywhites have endured a difficult run of results recently, losing four of their last seven games, including a 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Moise Kean's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 15 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 129 Minutes played 1,931

