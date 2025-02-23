Tottenham Hotspur are among the list of several clubs that have shown interest in former Premier League forward and Italian international Moise Kean.

Kean, the former Everton striker, has seemed to be around forever. Yet, he is only 24, and he now appears to be finally putting things together in Italy. He is showing great form this term, scoring 19 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Fiorentina.

Now Ange Postecoglou has earmarked him as a potential target for next season to compete with Dominic Solanke in the number nine position.

Tottenham Hotspur to Move For Moise Kean

Could Kean Flop in the Premier League Again?

According to CaughtOffside, the forward has a release clause of £43 million, and there are a number of Premier League clubs that are sniffing around to land the Italy international.

One of the teams that has shown significant interest in the player is Tottenham, and according to the report Kean - who has been described as "exceptional" - would be open to returning to England.

It's fair to say that Kean did not have a good spell in the Premier League with Everton earlier on in his career, but after enduring difficult spells at Juventus as well, he will have learned from these setbacks, as he has shown this term for Fiorentina.

Stats Output Percentile Rank Appearances 28 N/A Goals 19 N/A Assists 2 N/A Goals to Shot Ratio Per 90 0.19 77th Percentile Shot-Creating Actions (Take-On) Per 90 0.55 97th Percentile

Percentile Rank = Compared to positional peers from Europe's big five leagues across the last 365 days.

His statistics in front of goal this season aren't huge numbers, but it does show that he has become a lot more clinical and reliable, scoring more often than not when he does indeed pull the trigger.

The striker clearly has something special about him otherwise he wouldn't have lasted long in the Juventus academy for all those years, and he wouldn't have been touched by PSG either. However, you do have to wonder where he would fit in at Spurs, considering they just spent big money to bring Dominic Solanke to the club last summer.

All stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Want to Sign £135m Duo as Levy Eyes Four Huge Deals Tottenham Hotspur have pinpointed Tyler Dibling and Jamie Gittens as leading targets ahead of implementing a fresh transfer strategy

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.