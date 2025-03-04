Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keeping a close eye on Larsson’s performances in the Bundesliga, with Frankfurt anticipating ‘concrete’ offers for the 20-year-old this summer.

Multiple top English and German clubs are showing interest in the Sweden international ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and his summer move would cost at least €60m (£50m).

Larsson is under contract at Frankfurt until June 2029, having signed a new extension last October.

Tottenham Eyeing Hugo Larsson

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Plettenberg, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are all monitoring Larsson this season, with a summer transfer deemed ‘possible’:

Larsson, praised as ‘exceptional’ and compared to Rodri for his style of play, has been a key player for Frankfurt this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions and scoring five goals.

The 20-year-old has been instrumental in Frankfurt’s Champions League push, with the German side sitting third in the Bundesliga with 10 games remaining.

However, even if Frankfurt qualify for Europe, Larsson would not be guaranteed to stay, with Tottenham considering him as a potential replacement for Yves Bissouma, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Sweden international joined Frankfurt from Malmo in the summer of 2023 and has made 71 appearances in Germany to date.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.4 Progressive passes per 90 4.58 Minutes played 1,651

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.