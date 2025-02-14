Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs chasing Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Spurs, alongside Newcastle United and Bournemouth, are reportedly keen on the Brazilian attacker, who impressed in the Champions League this week.

Paixao scored the winner in Feyenoord’s surprise 1-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday and gave former Man City defender Kyle Walker a tough night as he struggled to contain the 24-year-old on the left.

The Brazilian registered his sixth goal contribution in Europe against the Serie A side, having scored once and provided four assists in the league phase.

Spurs Eyeing Feyenoord's Igor Paixao

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to The Sun, Premier League scouts were in attendance for Feyenoord’s win over AC Milan on Wednesday and closely monitored Paixao’s performance.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form this season, scoring eight goals and providing 14 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Paixao is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League after the season, while Feyenoord are expected to demand around £25m for his departure.

The 24-year-old, praised as ‘explosive’ by Jacek Kulig, joined the Dutch club from Coritiba in 2022 and has since established himself as one of the Eredivisie’s standout players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paixao ranks second in goal contributions among all Eredivisie players this season.

Tottenham may be in the market for further reinforcements this summer after two busy transfer windows.

The Lilywhites have endured a difficult Premier League campaign and currently sit 14th after 24 games, having won just once in their last eight fixtures.

While Ange Postecoglou's position appears secure for now, another defeat against Manchester United on Sunday could increase pressure on the Australian.

Igor Paixao's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 10 Minutes per goal 288 Minutes played 1,728

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.