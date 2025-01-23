Tottenham Hotspur are considering a loan move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who could leave the Catalan club in January, according to Fichajes.

Spurs have reportedly set their sights on the 22-year-old winger and are willing to bring him in on a short-term deal until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Fati is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona with less than two weeks remaining in the January transfer window – the Spanish giants reportedly want to speed up his exit to make room for the potential arrival of Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United forward is reportedly a target for the La Liga club, as well as German side Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham Want Ansu Fati

On loan with an option to buy

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have so far struggled to find suitors for Fati, who earns a reported £226,000-per-week and is reluctant to leave despite his diminished role under Hansi Flick this season.

The ‘extraordinary’ 22-year-old has made only eight appearances in all competitions this term, amassing 186 minutes of action and registering zero goal involvements.

Fati missed the start of the season through injury and suffered another setback in November, which sidelined him for almost a month.

He has played only once for the Catalans since then, appearing as a substitute in their Copa del Rey third round win over Barbastro.

Tottenham are expecting a busy end to the January transfer window and are reportedly targeting a new forward to address their injury crisis, with 12 first-team players unavailable ahead of their Europa League clash with Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Spurs have endured a troubling run of results in the Premier League recently, winning just once in their last 10 games, but are not considering Ange Postecoglou’s future despite their disappointing form.

Ansu Fati's Barcelona Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 186

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham Working 'Privately' on Big Signing for Postecoglou Tottenham are privately working on a big signing for Ange Postecoglou in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.