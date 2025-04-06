Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Brazilian wonderkid Rayan who is earning comparisons with legendary former Selecao striker Adriano, according to TBR Football.

Rayan has been on Spurs' radar since he was 16 amid a meteoric rise with boyhood club Vasco da Gama, where he's quickly established himself as a first-team regular. Now 18, the versatile attacker who can play on either wing and centrally looks bound for a move to Europe with the Lilywhites one of several clubs monitoring his situation.

Tottenham have primarily focused on developing youth over the past few years and could look to do so with Rayan. They are similarly in the race for Southampton's Tyler Dibling, 19, and an overhaul of the squad, with or without, the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou looks to be targeting younger talent.

Tottenham Interested In Bringing Adriano-Like Rayan To PL

They are one of many English clubs in the mix

Tottenham have long been tracking Rayan but so have Liverpool, which could prove an issue for the North Londoners given Arne Slot's men are on the cusp of becoming Premier League champions. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also circling for one of Brazilian football's hottest commodities.

Rayan's comparisons to Adriano come from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who also highlighted the 'extremely dangerous' attacker's pace, finishing, and instinct as three strengths in his game. He has appeared for Brazil's U20s on 10 occasions, managing two goals, and was the top scorer during the U217 South American Championships in 2023.

Rayan Stats (Vasco da Gama) Appearances: 47 Goals: 5 Assists: 1

Tottenham could be looking to the future regarding a potential pursuit of the Brazilian youngster, with Dominic Solanke being their first choice at the moment. Rayan's compatriot, Richarlison, could be on the move this summer, with reports claiming he wants to leave and that the Lilywhites are open to offers for the former Everton man they paid £60 million for.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/04/2025.