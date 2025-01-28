Tottenham are plotting a move to sign Southampton winger Tyler Dibling in a deal that would see him join in the summer, rather than January, according to insider Paul O Keefe.

Dibling has burst onto the scene this season and despite Southampton's struggles in the Premier League, the youngster has been a shining light. The Saints have a small chance of staying in the top flight this campaign as they sit bottom of the table on just six points, and there's a chance Dibling won't want to be plying his trade in the Championship.

Spurs have focused a large portion of their recruitment on bringing in young talent from around the world, and Dibling certainly fits that profile. Not only is the 18-year-old a player who has vast potential, but he's shown he's able to make an impact in the Premier League already.

According to O Keefe, via The Spurs Express, Tottenham will try and sign Southampton youngster Dibling in a deal that would see him join in the summer transfer window. Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that 'half of Europe wants' to sign Dibling, which could make it a competitive race for his signature, especially if Ivan Juric's side are relegated to the Championship.

Spurs have been struggling in the Premier League this season and currently find themselves sitting in 15th place in the table. Results have been disastrous alongside their injury situation, so there's an argument to suggest they could do with a player like Dibling arriving now rather than the summer.

Unfortunately for the north London outfit, the Saints will likely want to keep him while they still have a chance of survival, with Dibling being a key player for Juric. Whether Dibling would be interesting in a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains to be seen, especially with a host of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature.

