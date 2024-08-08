Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Reims' Amir Richardson.

Tottenham are interested in signing Reims' Amir Richardson, but face stiff competition from the likes of Everton, Brentford and Leicester City for the midfielder's signature, according to HITC Sport.

Richardson enjoyed his breakout campaign last season for the French side, making 28 appearances in Ligue 1, as the Red and Whites finished comfortably in mid-table. This form has prompted interest from several different Premier League clubs, with Spurs reportedly leading the race as they look to replace the departed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The north London club are prioritising the signing of a striker this summer, with Dominic Solanke heavily linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Ange Postecoglou is also eager to bolster his midfield department. The Aussie has identified Richardson as a potential acquisition, with the player understood to be available for just £8.5 million.

Spurs Eyeing Richardson

The midfielder is keen on leaving Reims

Developing through the academy at OG Nice, Richardson completed a move to Le Havre in 2019, where he made his breakthrough into senior football. Earning a move to top flight side Reims in 2022, the Moroccan attracted attention last season in France, thriving in Will Still's team.

Described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as having a 'freak athletic, technical profile', the 22-year-old has caught the eye for his physically unique and imposing frame at 6'6. HITC suggest that Spurs, Everton, Brentford, Leicester and a number of different European clubs are monitoring the son of American Basketball great Micheal Richardson's situation.

Reims are understood to be willing to sanction a move for their in-demand man, with a modest £8.5 million price tag quoted. Richardson is said to be keen on making the step-up, although negotiations won't commence until after his exploits with the Moroccan Olympics team come to an end.

Hojbjerg left Spurs for Marseille earlier this summer, leaving a vacancy in Postecoglou's midfield cohort. Richardson has been pinpointed as a potential option, with Spurs viewing him as someone who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs' primary concern is said to be acquiring a striker, and are reportedly keen on picking up a midfielder at a cut-price, so they can allocate a larger portion of their budget to the pursuit of a forward. Thus, the competition for Richardson from rival Premier League clubs could drive the price up, and subsequently leave Spurs turning to alternatives.

Richardson's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 82% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.8 Key Passes Per 90 0.8 Tackles Per 90 2.2 Interceptions Per 90 1

Toney Also Being Chased

Postecoglou wants marquee forward signing

While Solanke is the priority, reports have emerged suggesting Ivan Toney could either be an additional signing or an alternative to the Bournemouth man. With the Cherries 'reluctant' to allow their talisman to leave for anything less than £60million, Toney could be targeted, with Brenfford reportedly willing to let him go in a cut-price deal.

The England international struggled when returning from his betting scandal last season, netting four times in 17 Premier League appearances for the Bees. Given he has one year remaining on his deal in west London, and has expressed his desire to make a move away on several occasions, a deal with Spurs could materialise quickly if the Lillywhites initiate contact.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/08/2024