Tottenham Hotspur are among the interested clubs in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Lilywhites are expected to have a very busy summer under manager Ange Postecoglou after a disappointing campaign that has been littered with injuries and poor results, as the club look to add more depth in order to compete for European football on a regular basis.

One position they could look to strengthen in is attack, and Slovenia international Sesko is someone the club have expressed an interest in after it emerged he has a formal release clause that becomes active this summer.

Tottenham Eyeing Sesko Move

Clause expected to be worth £66m

The 21-year-old, who has been described as "just incredible", has emerged as one of the hottest strikers in Europe over the last 12 months, with several of the continent's top clubs interested in doing a deal with the Bundesliga side for his services.

According to Plettenberg, Spurs have also joined that race and are ready to compete with the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature.

After signing a new contract with Leipzig last summer instead of leaving when many expected him to, it was believed he had a gentleman's agreement with the club to move in the next summer window for a pre-agreed fee. But it has now been revealed that the agreement is actually written into his contract and the pre-agreed fee changes depending on his performance.

Currently the clause is believed to be worth around €70m (£58m), but it's believed that by the time the window opens it could be worth as much as €80m (£66m).

Tottenham are not afraid to splash the cash, spending £65m on Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last summer but with Mathys Tel only signing on loan from Bayern Munich and question marks about the future of Heung-Min Son, they could be set to make waves with another big deal.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 172 Minutes played 1,717

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 05/03/2025.