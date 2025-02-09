Tottenham have reportedly identified Crystal Palace talent Adam Wharton as a transfer target as part of their long-term plans, according to Fichajes.

It follows Spurs' recent pursuits of highly-touted youngsters, including the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert, as the North Londoners look to bullet-proof the future of the squad.

Wharton emerged as one of the best Under-21 English players on the planet in 2024, after his performances earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's national squad for the Euros 2024. He has missed much of this term due to injury, but he still remains one of the more sought after midfielders in the division.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Palace Ace Wharton

The 21-year-old made his senior England debut last year

Per the report from Fichajes, Tottenham are looking to bolster in midfield with Crystal Palace star Wharton on their radar. The Englishman arrived at Selhurst Park just over a year ago, and his current deal is set to expire in 2029, meaning the Eagles are in no rush to part ways yet.

Moreover, the player has attracted plenty of suitors in the upper echelons of the table as well. Arsenal have held talks regarding a potential move, while Manchester City had identified Wharton as a replacement for the injured Rodri last summer, as revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

Adam Wharton's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 9 Minutes Played 625 Progressive Passes per 90 8.84 Passes Completion (%) 78.4 Key Passes per 90 1.16 Crosses per 90 2.32 Tackles Won per 90 1.45 Interceptions per 90 1.59 Clearances per 90 1.88

A groin surgery previously left Wharton sidelined since October, but he recently returned to full fitness, making a cameo appearance in Palace's 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Despite his young age, Wharton, previously dubbed "incredible", has been a key player in Oliver Glasner's side since his arrival. Such maturity and technical security could massively benefit Tottenham's squad, which has lacked a backbone at times this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou faces an uncertain period ahead, after it was revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT that the Greek-Australian custodian was on thin ice, following poor performances so far this term.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025