Tottenham want to sign Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey after completing a deal for Dominic Solanke, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge..

The Lilywhites have completed a club-record deal for the Cherries striker worth £65million, with the one-time England international putting pen to paper on a six-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Ange Postecoglou is not done with strengthening his squad yet, and Villa star Ramsey has emerged as the next target that the manager wants to bring through the doors at N17.

Spurs Want to Sign Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa midfielder is a target but they want to keep him

Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash this summer after signing youngster Archie Gray from Leeds and sealing a club-record deal for Solanke, while bringing in Timo Werner on loan for another season.

But according to Michael Bridge, Spurs are still keen on an energetic central midfielder before the window closes with Villa academy product Ramsey namecheked as a target.

“I still think they are in the market for an energetic midfielder. They like Jacob Ramsey at Villa, but he scored in a friendly yesterday, and I think Villa are very keen to keep him."

Postecoglou has allowed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to join Marseille to create a space in midfield, while Gray has been joined by Lucas Bergvall ahead of the new season as an option for the manager to choose from.

But Ramsey, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Sky Sports pundit Ty Bracey, could add a new dimension to the team if he could be convinced to leave his boyhood club.

Villa have added to their midfield options this summer with the arrivals of Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley and Enzo Barrenechea, while Douglas Luiz and Tim Iroegbunam have both left the club.

Ramsey may find himself down the pecking order and despite having Champions League football at Villa Park, more regular first-team minutes could appeal to him should a bid be made for the 23-year-old.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,068

Postecoglou's current midfield options include Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr plus Gray and Bergvall, with academy starlet Oliver Skipp expected to depart before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Postecoglou Eyes O'Riley Reunion

Celtic star is wanted by several clubs

While Postecoglou looks to strengthen his midfield options in north London, his former Celtic star Matt O'Riley has reportedly emerged as an option.

The Denmark international is a target for several Premier League clubs, as well as Europa League winner Atalanta, but he is yet to leave Parkhead as they hold out for a club-record fee of £25million to allow him to depart.

According to insider Paul O'Keefe, Postecoglou has been "offered" the chance at a reunion with the 23-year-old this summer, but it seems unlikely that they pull the trigger on a move to sign him.

Southampton, Brighton and West Ham remain interested parties, with a deal expected to be found before the end of the window for him to leave Glasgow.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.