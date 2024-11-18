Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing 'intelligent' Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, according to TBR Football.

The 21-year-old, who has spent his entire professional career with Valencia, has also drawn interest from other Premier League juggernauts, including Liverpool and Arsenal, while he has also very much been on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With Valencia mightily struggling in the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, in which they have registered just one victory, and sit last in 20th in the league table, their hand may ultimately be forced should they be unable to escape relegation.

Spurs Joining the Race for Guerra

Valencia may be forced to part ways with the promising midfield talent

Standing at 6-foot-2 in stature, the Spaniard - who has been dubbed a 'joy to watch' and 'intelligent'- has already made 61 senior appearances for Valencia, in which he has mustered five goals and an assist, and per Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, via TBR Football, Guerra is likened to that of former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder, Xabi Alonso, who was widely hailed as one of the best lying deep playmaking midfielders in world football history.

Tottenham does have a vast array of midfield options available to them in the squad at the moment, including Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, and Rodrigo Bentancur. But, they do lack that extra strength in depth, and a young talent like Guerra could well thrive under a manager like Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, with the Australian manager giving the youth in his squad the opportunities to go out and perform on the big stages.

Javi Guerra - 2024/25 La Liga Statistics Appearances 10 Minutes Played 525 Pass Completion (%) 71.4 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.79 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 1.89 Successful Take-On (%) Per 90 45.5 Tackles Per 90 2.24

While the midfielder's current release clause with Valencia is set at £84 million, there is some speculation that the Spanish club could be willing to sell at £25 million or even less, making Guerra a highly sought-after prospect indeed.

All statistics via TransferMarkt and FBRef - correct as of 17/11/2024.