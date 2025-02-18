Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Roma defender Gianluca Mancini and are prepared to spend €18m (£15m) to secure his arrival, according to reports in Italy.

The Lilywhites reportedly ‘really like’ the 28-year-old, who has been a key player for Roma since joining in 2020 and remains under contract until June 2027.

According to RomaForever, Spurs are willing to explore a deal for Mancini as early as June and could offer him a salary of around €3m (£2.49m) per season to tempt him to North London.

It remains to be seen whether Mancini would be keen on a move, given he could face increased competition for regular Premier League minutes, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin already among Spurs' centre-back options.

Tottenham Eyeing Gianluca Mancini

For the summer transfer window

Tottenham have endured a nightmare injury crisis this season and have been without much of their first-choice backline, with Romero, Van de Ven and Dragusin all sidelined at the moment.

The Lilywhites bolstered their centre-back options with Danso’s arrival in January, but are still thought to be in the market for further reinforcements after the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mancini has made 31 appearances for Roma across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Aside from Mancini, described as 'magical' by Chiesa Di Totti and hailed for 'redefining the sport', Spurs could also explore a move for a Premier League-proven defender and have maintained their interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the Lilywhites could return for the ex-Chelsea starlet in the summer after seeing their initial £70m bid rejected in the January transfer window.

Tottenham have climbed to 12th in the Premier League following their win against Manchester United at the weekend and will next face Ipswich Town away on Saturday.

Gianluca Mancini's Roma Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 25 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.3 Minutes played 2,063

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.