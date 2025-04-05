Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen's in-demand defender Piero Hincapie, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Hincapie's stock has risen at Bay Arena amid several outstanding displays in central defence and at left-back under Xabi Alonso. The Ecuadorian is tipped to be a major star given his development in Germany, and some of Europe's big guns are chasing his signature.

Leverkusen knows this and that they may have to cash in on the 23-year-old this summer despite the player having four years left on his contract. A move to the Premier League is one of several potential destinations should a departure take place.

Tottenham Keen On Leverkusen's HincapieThe Lilywhites may have to fork out £60m

Tottenham are among many European clubs keeping an eye on Hincapie, with Falk writing in his Daily Briefing:

"Piero Hincapie is one of the players Xabi Alonso might have to sell this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham from England are all interested, while Atletico Madrid have the Ecuadorian on their radar in Spain."

Piero Hincapie Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances: 26 Goals: 2 Assists: 2 Big Chances Created: 4 Interceptions: 1.1 Tackles Per Game: 1.6 Balls Recovered Per Game: 3.1 Ground Duels Won: 3.1 (62%) Aerial Duels Won: 1.8 (58%)

Leverkusen have slapped a €70 million (£60 million) price tag on the 44-cap Ecuador international, who captained his nation on one occasion at last summer's Copa America. That's a hefty fee but understandable given the growing interest in the Independiente academy graduate who a scout on X calls an 'interception monster'.

Tottenham have been wrecked by injury issues throughout the season, particularly in defence, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero constantly having fitness problems. Kevin Danso arrived from Lens in January, but a big-money defensive signing seems to be one of the club's priorities in the summer.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has been linked with the Lilywhites, and the England international could cost around £70 million. He doesn't offer Hincapie's versatility, and the left-back position could use more depth.

There's talk of Romero making way this summer, and the suggestion is that the Argentine centre-back has 'held talks' with Diego Simeone over a move to Atletico Madrid. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the Lilywhites are 'tempted' to sell the 26-year-old after previously preparing a contract extension offer.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox