Tottenham Hotspur could be about to enter the race for one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football, according to reports - with Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji set to be targeted by Ange Postecoglou's men ahead of a potential move over the next calendar year.

Spurs managed to land Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day last week, to add to their talented young squad that also includes the likes of Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and more - though with the Premier League club evidently focusing on nurturing some of the best young talent around the country, Bardghji has emerged as a potential candidate, despite interest from across Europe.

Report: Tottenham 'Readying' Move For Roony Bardghji

The north London club are thought to be in the market for his signature

The report by TBR Football states that Tottenham are readying a move for Bardghji - despite other clubs being in the queue for his services.

Bardghji has become one of the best young talents in Europe after shooting to prominence for Copenhagen through their youth ranks, making his debut for the Danish giants just days after turning 16 years old back in November 2021 - and having scored his first goal for the club just a week later, he has been destined for stardom ever since.

Roony Bardghji's career statistics - Copenhagen record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Danish Superliga 39 12 Superliga Championship round 16 0 Danish Cup 10 2 UEFA Champions League (inc. qualifiers) 11 1 UEFA Conference League 2 0

A total record of 12 goals and an assist in the Superliga, alongside scoring his first goal in the Champions League via a last-minute winner over Manchester United put him on the European map - and Tottenham have sounded out a move for the "outrageous" forward's services.

Bardghji is out of contract in the summer, which means that clubs are fighting for his signature, though they could also be joined in the race for his signature by Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Atletico Madrid amongst others, the report states.

A Premier League move remains a 'distinct possibility', with other clubs such as Chelsea showing interest and English clubs are 'very much' in contention for his signature, but with Bardghji set to depart Copenhagen next December once his contract expires, teams will look to agree a fee in the summer rather than hang their hopes on him agreeing a pre-contract for next January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roony Bardghji was born in Kuwait City, but moved to Sweden at the age of seven.

Tottenham were previously quoted £21.5million for his services last winter, but with Bardghji suffering a knee ligament injury in the summer and his contract running down with under a year left, that fee could be significantly less.

