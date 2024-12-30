Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of European clubs showing interest in Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu ahead of the January transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Spurs, alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, have been named as admirers of the Romanian international, who has emerged as ‘one of the most promising full-backs in Europe’ this season.

Ratiu’s departure in January is now considered ‘very likely’ – his €25m (£20.7m) release clause is reportedly affordable for interested clubs, including Tottenham, who are said to have identified the 26-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Pedro Porro.

Ratiu has been a regular at Rayo Vallecano this term, making 16 appearances in La Liga and registering two goal contributions.

The Romanian moved to Vallecas in the summer of 2023 and had to bide his time for an opportunity in the first team, spending most of his first season on the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ratiu rose through the youth ranks at Valencia but made only one first-team appearance before departing permanently in 2021.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will emerge as front-runners for Ratiu in 2025, considering their extensive options at right-back, including £40m-rated Porro, Archie Gray and Djed Spence.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are expected to make signings in January to bolster their fight for European spots this season and are likely to target reinforcements in central defence.

Injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have depleted Spurs’ backline recently, and they are thought to be eyeing a new addition at centre-back.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, who will enter the final 18 months of his contract in Germany next month.

Tottenham are 11th in the Premier League following their 2-2 draw at home to Wolves, which extended their winless run in the competition to three games.

Postecoglou’s men have won just once in their last six games in the division and will face Newcastle next in the new year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.