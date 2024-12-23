Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be weighing up a mega-money move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after Fraser Forster's shaky performances in goal, according to reports.

First-choice star Guglielmo Vicario has been out for the past few weeks, which means Fraser Forster has come into the mix - and the veteran goalie, whilst strong at times, has given a few goals away. Tottenham have been conceding at an alarming rate and with Vicario set to be out for an extended period, it could draw the Lilywhites into signing a new keeper - with Trafford being linked with a move from Scott Parker's Clarets to join former teammate Wilson Odobert, who made the same move in the summer.

Report: Tottenham Weigh Up Move For James Trafford

The Burnley stopper has garnered Premier League interest

The report from the Daily Mirror states that Tottenham are weighing up a £20million move for Trafford in the January transfer window to fix their goalkeeping woes.

Burnley's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Losses 2 =1st Goals conceded 9 1st xG Against 19.58 2nd Shots Against Per Game 9.3 3rd Goals conceded from set-pieces 3 =2nd

Manager Postecoglou has reportedly been given the green light to sign a goalkeeper from the Championship, and 'outstanding' Trafford has emerged as a transfer target after his superb season in the second-tier, which sees the Clarets just one point away from the automatic promotion spots for a speedy return back to the Premier League.

Tottenham's first-choice Vicario is set to be out for the long-term, and although Forster has impressed in bursts, his blunders are all too often and that will give Postecoglou real concern heading into the crunch part of the campaign.

Trafford, 22, trained with England's squad for experience before they flew to Germany in the summer for EURO 2024 - and having already had a full season of Premier League football last time out, he's experienced when it comes to facing the bigger teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford was England under-21's goalkeeper for their 2023 Euros campaign - failing to concede a single goal as the Young Lions won the tournament.

He's currently ahead of Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson and Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles on Tottenham's shortlist, and with just under 50 appearances for the Lancashire outfit, he's certainly improved this season, with the Clarets having only conceded nine goals so far in the league this season in just 21 outings.

Forster's two blunders against Manchester United have seen fans sit with their tails up over his performances and until Vicario returns from action, that will remain the case unless a new goalkeeper is sought-after.

