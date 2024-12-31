Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could raid his former club Celtic in the January transfer window, according to reports - with a move for star winger Nicolas Kuhn being touted amid his superb form for Brendan Rodgers' side this season.

The German is excelling at Celtic, having had a slow start to life in Glasgow last season with two goals and two assists in 14 Scottish Premiership games - but that tally currently stands at 14 goals and 11 assists in 25 games this season, becoming Celtic's star man with the Hoops currently romping home to the league title. However, success on the pitch comes with interest from elsewhere, and with the Premier League club lurking, Postecoglou could raid his old club to bring their standout star to north London in a bid to save his job.

Report: Tottenham Considering Nicolas Kuhn Deal

The Celtic man has been on fire this season and Postecoglou has noted his development

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham are considering a move for Celtic star Kuhn to improve their attacking ranks in January. Brennan Johnson has performed well on the right, but a change in tactics has seen Dejan Kulusevski used more centrally - and so Johnson needs competition and backup, with the Swede excelling in Ange's new system.

Nicolas Kuhn's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 2nd Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 2nd Shots Per Game 2.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.60 3rd

As a result of his strong form, Kuhn even garnered interest from German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann, but Premier League teams are circling - including Postecoglou, who could make a return to Parkhead.

Alongside Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Brighton, the north London outfit have also been tracking Kuhn since the summer - and Celtic could make a huge slice of profit should they decide to cash in on the German star.

Kuhn's 'outstanding' nature and improved efforts when it comes to his end product have caught Tottenham's eye, alongside his versatility, being able to play anywhere across the forward line - and although Celtic don't want to lose their star man, they would struggle to reject a healthy offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Kuhn has 19 goals in 32 games for Germany's youth teams but he's never featured for the senior squad.

The Daily Record previously reported that Celtic would ask for a whopping £25million, which would sit Kuhn amongst fellow record sales such as Kieran Tierney and Matt O'Riley, who both ply their trade in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.