Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to bring Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen to the club as Ange Postecoglou aims to bolster his ranks in north London - though they may face competition from some of Europe's biggest teams in the process, with the young Dutch star being in hot demand across the continent.

Postecoglou's side have seen first-choice centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven ruled out of action for a number of months, and despite signing Kevin Danso close to the deadline, their failed pursuits of the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi and Axel Disasi have shown that the club are looking to sign a new man at the back.

Report: Dean Huijsen Wanted by Tottenham

The centre-back has been in fine form for the Cherries

The report by CaughtOffside states that Huijsen is attracting interest from Tottenham amongst a host of other European giants, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to name but a few.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 9th Goals 2 5th Clearances Per Game 4.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =11th Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.02 5th

The young Dutch-Spanish star has a release clause in the region of £55millon, according to previous reports, but the Premier League side want Huijsen to sign a new deal so that they can increase the value of his release clause or get rid of it all together.

There haven't been any talks between the player and any club other than the Cherries thus far, whilst Bournemouth haven't received any 'direct' approaches for the player, but he has been monitored closely and has featured on the list of those named, with Tottenham included.

Huijsen would fit the bill superbly. At just 19 years of age, he's already had 36 games of first-team football with four goals to boot from centre-back, and having turned out for the likes of Juventus and Roma prior to his south coast move, he's shown the pedigree to excel at the top level - in which the official Premier League website even labelled him as 'exciting', whilst X account @FTalentScout called the youngster 'phenomenal'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen has youth caps for both Netherlands and Spain, having moved to the latter aged five.

Tottenham would benefit from his signing immensely. Having signed a glut of youth players to light up their first-team for the future - including Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Destiny Udogie and more, Spurs could add to that with Huijsen; and having landed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last season, it's clear that the Cherries would be open to a deal even if they did remove his release clause.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-02-25.

