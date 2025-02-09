Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to add stars to their squad despite Ange Postecoglou's poor second season as gaffer, with the Lilywhites reportedly having a 'chance' of moving for Palmeiras star Richard Rios if the Aussie is still in charge come the summer - but his huge release clause could prove to be a problem.

Tottenham's recent win over Brentford in the Premier League propelled them to 14th, taking them just 10 points clear of the relegation zone - and that has issued a cause for concern surrounding Postecoglou's future. But if he does remain in charge, Daniel Levy could look to back him with the signing of Rios, even with the Colombia star having an £84million release clause in Brazil.

Report: Tottenham 'Could Make Move' For Richard Rios

The midfielder could be just what Ange Postecoglou needs

The report by CaughtOffside states that there is a chance that Tottenham will make a move for Rios if Postecoglou is still in charge over the summer transfer window.

Richard Rios' Brazil Serie A statistics - Palmeiras squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =12th Goals 3 =5th Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 6th Match rating 6.93 5th

Despite the Australian gaffer's woes so far this season, the tactician remains in the job and if he can remain in the post until the summer, Tottenham will still be considered as an option for the Colombian star - despite having a reported €100million (£84million) release clause at Palmeiras.

CaughtOffside sources have stated that West Ham United and Nottingham Forest could also make a move as they are closely monitoring developments on Rios' future, but Tottenham could be ready to make a move in the summer transfer window - although they won't be willing to pay that release clause figure, which would be their record fee.

Tottenham were thought to be determined to land Rios in January, but they didn't develop beyond initial talks, with Palmeiras holding out for the full amount written into his contract, and with that in mind, potential player-plus-cash deals may have to be considered if Rios is to move to north London come the end of the season.

That would be a difficult deal to do, and Tottenham will have their work cut out - but the 24-year-old would add flair and panache if he was to move to the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richard Rios has two goals in 19 caps for Colombia.

Rios began his career playing futsal, only joining Flamengo's association football team as a 19-year-old, and having progressed through their youth ranks prior to a move to Serie B side Guarani, it's been at Palmeiras where he's been at his best, being labelled 'phenomenal' with nine goals in 107 games from midfield.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

