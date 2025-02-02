Tottenham Hotspur could add to their ranks after a frantic end to the transfer window in north London, according to reports - with young Sunderland prodigy Tom Watson being in their sights ahead of a potential Premier League move.

Kevin Danso has joined the club, but after being rejected by Fikayo Tomori, Axel Disasi and Mathys Tel respectively, it means that Ange Postecoglou's side are still in the market for any incomings. And that could see them make a move for Watson, reports have stated.

Report: Tottenham 'Interested' in Deal For Tom Watson

The Sunderland youngster has a lot of interest

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham are amongst the Premier League clubs who are keen on Sunderland star Watson.

Tottenham have made a name for themselves as a club that gives youth players a chance, with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and more all being brought to the club in recent months alongside academy stars Mikey Moore and Damola Ajayi - and Watson could be no different.

TBR correspondent Graeme Bailey has stated that Brighton have also seen a bid for Watson rejected, with a bid of around £2million being rebuffed by the Wearside outfit - though Tottenham have also shown an interest in the 18-year-old, who has just over a year left on his contract at the Championship club.

One option for Tottenham could be to sign Watson and send him back on loan to Sunderland for the remainder of the season, with the Black Cats wanting him to stay alongside young talent Chris Rigg - but with Crystal Palace, Everton and Arsenal further thought to be interested in Watson's services, they may face a battle for the 'phenomenal' youngster, as he was called by the Second Tier podcast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Watson has 13 appearances for Sunderland.

Watson has made 13 first-team appearances for Sunderland, scoring twice in the process, and was given his debut just a week after his 17th birthday; and made headlines after scoring twice against Stoke City back in December.

Watson, born in nearby Horden, has been in Sunderland's youth ranks for some time, making seven youth appearances for England in the process, and with the Premier League in his sights should Sunderland go up, a host of interested teams means that it won't be long until he does make the step-up.

