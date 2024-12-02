Tottenham Hotspur could battle it out for the signing of PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman in the coming months - though the Premier League side may have to wait until the end of the season before making a move for the German-born star.

Tillman joined PSV on loan last season, and made his move permanent in early August last season for a fee of around £10million. It's safe to say he's impressed throughout, having scored nine goals last season in all competitions with eight strikes to his name already in the current campaign - and reports claim that Tottenham have him in their sights.

Report: Tillman 'Wanted' by Tottenham And Aston Villa

The American has been in fine form for PSV since his loan move over a year ago

The report from Florian Plettenberg states that Tillman has been subject to 'concrete enquiries' from both Tottenham and Aston Villa, over a potential January transfer window move.

The versatile midfielder has eight goals and four assists in just 20 games for PSV this season, including a late brace against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League that saw the Dutch side eventually go on to win against the Ukrainian outfit.

The USA international does see the Premier League as his final destination, but a January transfer is unlikely, with his release clause of £25-£33million only becoming active at the end of the campaign.

Having been on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, where he was called 'phenomenal', Tillman scored 12 and assisted five goals in 43 games for the Ibrox side, and so he has had a taste of UK football - though Bayern Munich could prove to be a sticking point as they hold a buy-back option and a matching right, should any club bid for the midfielder - however, with Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise currently on fire at the Bavarian club, they have no plans to bring Tillman back to the Bundesliga and that could open the door to Tottenham and Villa if they do wish to make a move for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malik Tillman has 17 caps for the USA national team but has yet to score for his country.

With 17 goals and 19 assists in just 59 games for the Eredivisie leaders, Tillman - at the age of just 22 - has massively impressed since his move to Eindhoven, and his development may well be best served in the Premier League if he finishes the season in a similar fashion.

