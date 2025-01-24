Tottenham Hotspur are among Premier League clubs showing interest in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, according to MailOnline.

The Lilywhites, alongside Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham, have asked to be kept informed of developments regarding Ferguson in the final days of the January transfer window.

Brighton reportedly held talks on Thursday to decide whether to allow Ferguson’s departure on loan this month, after he has struggled for regular game time under Fabian Hurzeler this season.

The 20-year-old is said to be eager for more minutes in the Premier League, and Brighton will consider loaning him out if they feel they have sufficient options up front.

Tottenham Want Evan Ferguson Deal

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to MailOnline, Tottenham are keen to replace Dominic Solanke in January and have identified Ferguson as a possible short-term solution to their injury crisis up front.

The former Bournemouth striker is likely to miss six weeks after picking up a knee injury in training last week, and joined a worrying list of absentees, with forwards Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner also sidelined.

Ferguson, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by James Milner, has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once in 228 minutes.

The 20-year-old is currently unavailable due to an ankle injury and is expected to return in February, having missed Brighton’s last five Premier League games.

Tottenham are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window and are reportedly working on a forward signing ‘behind the scenes’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian football insider revealed that Spurs are planning to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad with a new forward, though they have yet to disclose their next target.

The Lilywhites recently missed out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan earlier this week.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 228

