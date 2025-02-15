Tottenham could be in pole position to sign Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram, if the Serie A outfit's boss Simone Inzaghi is hired to replace the under-fire Ange Postecoglou, Inter Live has revealed.

Spurs' dismal form this term has seen them languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, and knocked out of all domestic cup competitions. With just three wins in their last eight outings, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the side's performances, and there is a strong possibility of Postecoglou being sacked if things don't change soon.

The club's higher-ups have sounded out the market for managers, and sources in Italy have linked Inzaghi with a move to England. If such a deal were to go through, the Italian tactician may be poised to bring with him one of his star players in Thuram to Tottenham.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Inter Milan Forward Thuram

The North London club could make a move for the 27-year-old if they land Inzaghi as manager

According to the report from Inter Live, Thuram is thought to be "top" of the list for Tottenham in their pursuit to sign a new attacker this summer. Spurs are believed to have held a long-term interest in the 27-year-old, dating back to his time at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Nerazzurri reportedly value Thuram at close to €80 million (£66.7 million), and so Tottenham would be required to break their record transfer fee if they are to land the Frenchman.

Marcus Thuram's 2024/25 Serie A statistics Appearances 24 Minutes Played 1,793 Goals 13 Assists 4 Shots per 90 2.51 Key Passes per 90 1.51

Thuram has excelled under Inzaghi since his arrival at the San Siro in 2023. Previously described as "phenomenal", he has amassed 14 goals and a further four assists in 32 outings across all competitions this season, and has been considered among the best strikers in world football.

It remains to be seen whether the Tottenham top brass are willing to cough up another hefty transfer fee, having already signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for £65 million last summer.

Meanwhile, Inzaghi was thought to be under pressure following a devastating 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina at the start of February. However, Fabrizio Romano has insisted in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that "nothing will be discussed now" regarding the 48-year-old's situation, with the team's full focus currently on ending the season on a positive note.

