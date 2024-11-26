Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a slight resurgence in recent weeks after securing their first two wins of the Premier League season under Gary O'Neil - and with Matheus Cunha being a huge part of that, club chiefs are reportedly insistent that they won't let the Brazilian go with an eye on survival, with Tottenham Hotspur being interested.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, with only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Chris Wood scoring more in the top-flight, which has led to him being touted as being able to 'walk his way into every Premier League XI'. His form has been a huge reason for Wolves' turnaround - but with that comes interest from other clubs. And reports have stated that the forward won't be allowed to leave in the winter window despite various club taking a keen eye.

Report: Wolves 'Insistent' They Will Keep Matheus Cunha

The Brazilian can't be sold if Wolves want to steer clear of relegation

The report from TBR Football states that, despite Wolves' momentum building and the January transfer window offers them a chance to move away from the relegation zone, it's also key that they should be keeping players such as Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the winter.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 978 4th Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 7.44 1st

Despite a tough start to the season for Wolves, 'sensational' Cunha has garnered interest from other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, owing to his seven goals and three assists in just 12 top-flight games this campaign.

Napoli and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest, with both clubs sending scouts to Craven Cottage to watch his brace as Wolves downed Fulham in a 4-1 win in the capital on Saturday afternoon - whilst Aston Villa are later mentioned.

Whilst Ait-Nouri is also attracting attention, sources have informed TBR Football that Wolves are insistent that neither of their key men will be sold in the winter, with both players committed to giving O'Neil the tools to survive in the top-flight.

Cunha was seen as a huge coup by Wolves after they signed him from Atletico Madrid halfway through the 2022/23 season on loan, before securing his services on a permanent deal just six months later after their obligation to buy was activated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil, though he is yet to score for his country.

Since then, there have been 19 goals in just 43 games for the Brazilian in what is almost a ratio of a goal every two games in the Premier League, and Wolves' chances of survival will almost certainly be related to how proficient the Brazilian can be throughout the season.

Related £90,000-a-Week Wolves Star Desperate to Leave Molineux The 27-year-old reportedly wants to leave Molineux in the January transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.