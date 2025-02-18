Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, who could cost in excess of £50m, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Spurs, along with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle, have reportedly registered an interest in the 18-year-old forward, who is thought to be keen on a move to North London.

Dibling is unlikely to sign a new Southampton contract amid their looming Premier League relegation, and the club are prepared to sell him after the season.

The Saints reportedly ‘do not see a reason why’ Dibling should leave for less than what they sold Romeo Lavia for in 2023 – the Belgian midfielder departed for £58m in a move to Chelsea.

Tottenham Want to Sign Tyler Dibling

Among several Premier League clubs keen

According to Bailey, Tottenham could face competition from multiple Premier League and Bundesliga clubs in the race to sign Dibling this summer, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also interested in the 18-year-old.

Leipzig even considered signing Dibling last month and were linked with a move for the Englishman in the German media, with reports claiming he would be open to a move abroad.

Dibling, praised as ‘special’ by Russell Martin, has been a standout for Southampton in his debut season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dibling has made 14 Premier League starts this term, along with seven further appearances off the bench.

Tottenham may look to bring in multiple young talents next summer, as they also have an opportunity to make Mathys Tel’s move permanent after the season.

The Lilywhites reportedly hold a €60m purchase option, though the Frenchman could opt to reject the transfer and return to Bayern, where he is under contract until 2029.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.1 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,265

