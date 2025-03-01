Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing AS Monaco sensation Lamine Camara this season, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites are expecting to have a busy summer transfer window under Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season after struggling this season, and midfield is expected to be an area that is targeted in North London.

Now N17 chiefs have identified the Senegalese midfielder as a perfect addition to the young squad and they will look to beat off competition from several of Europe's top clubs for his signature.

Tottenham Want to Sign Camara

He could replace Bissouma

According to the report, Spurs are one of the clubs who have watched the Monaco star, who has been described as a "special talent" by Bence Bocsak, alongside the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and even Saudi clubs.

However, the Ligue 1 side are not interested in selling Camara this summer although the belief is that their stance could be softened if they were to receive a mega offer for the player they signed for just £12.5m last summer.

Lamine Camara Monaco Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 26(4) Minutes 1703 Goals 2 Assists 6

Spurs are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with GIVEMESPORT sources having already been informed that Postecoglou is "increasingly likely" to allow Yves Bissouma to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. The 28-year-old currently earns £100,000-per-week after his £30m move from Brighton in 2022, but has fallen down the pecking order in Postecoglou's preferred midfield behind Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall.

The arrival of Camara, plus the quality of youngster Archie Gray who is also seen as a long-term option in midfield, means Bissouma could be moved on to help fund a deal.

Camara has been compared to France and Chelsea legend Ngolo Kante for his energy and ball-winning abilities, and a player like that would fit perfectly into the way Tottenham play under the Australian manager. Spurs have also been linked with a move for England international Angel Gomes this summer, showing they are seriously considering an overhaul to their midfield department.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/03/2025.