Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of European clubs eyeing a summer move for Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish, according to The Sun.

Spurs, alongside Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, have been named as potential suitors for the 29-year-old forward, who could be interested in moving away from the Etihad to resurrect his career.

The three clubs are reportedly closely monitoring developments surrounding the England international as he seeks a fresh start after struggling under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons.

Grealish has hardly featured for Man City this term, making only six starts in the Premier League and just three in the Champions League, where Guardiola’s men face PSG on Wednesday night.

According to The Sun, it remains to be seen whether Grealish would accept a switch to another club in England, considering he could well be interested in a move to Europe after the season.

Grealish is one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, earning £300,000 per week, and it is uncertain whether he would accept a pay cut to entertain a departure from Man City.

The 29-year-old has struggled under Guardiola this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

He last scored a Premier League goal in December 2023, in Man City’s 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace, and has now gone more than 12 months without netting in the top flight.

Tottenham are expected to remain busy in the January transfer window after welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, and are thought to be targeting defensive reinforcements to boost Ange Postecoglou’s depleted squad.

Spurs are playing without injured defenders Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and are reportedly considering bolstering their backline with Paris Saint-Germain ace Milan Skriniar on loan until the end of the season.

Jack Grealish's Man City Stats (2024/25 Premier Leaague) Games 15 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.8 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 608

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.