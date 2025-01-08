Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as an option in their centre-back search this January, TEAMtalk has reported.

Spurs are reportedly admirers of the 22-year-old England international, though a deal in the next few weeks remains difficult, considering Everton will demand at least £80m for Branthwaite’s departure mid-season.

The 'superstar' centre-back is seen as one of the Toffees’ most important players and is considered key to their Premier League survival hopes this term.

Everton were reluctant to sell Branthwaite before the season, despite receiving multiple bids from Manchester United that fell short of their valuation, with the final offer reaching £50m.

Tottenham may now have to look elsewhere to find a new central defender for Ange Postecoglou, who has been playing with a depleted backline recently, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both out injured.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite has made 12 appearances for Everton in the Premier League this season, starting in 10 games.

After securing promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, Tottenham are thought to be eyeing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani and a new central defender, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura now being considered.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs have refused to rule out the possibility of testing the Bundesliga club’s resolve by launching a formal proposal for the Japan international, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Tottenham initially looked at landing Itakura in 2023 and have continued tracking the 27-year-old this season, with the likes of Napoli and PSV also showing interest.

Postecoglou’s men are 12th in the Premier League table, having won just once in their last eight games, and will face Liverpool next in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spurs are likely to be without Romero, Van de Ven and Ben Davies at centre-back for their Wednesday clash, as well as Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, who are all dealing with injuries.

