Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Manchester City star Jack Grealish ahead of the January transfer window, according to MailOnline journalist Jack Gaughan.

Spurs, alongside Newcastle United, are believed to be interested in the 29-year-old English winger, who has struggled to perform under Pep Guardiola in 2024, scoring zero goals this calendar year.

The former Aston Villa winger has started just 10 games for the reigning Premier League champions this season, carrying over the disappointing form he showed in the 2023/24 campaign, where he recorded three goals and three assists in 36 matches.

While Guardiola has played down the chances of any major player departures in January, the lure of more regular game time could appeal to Grealish, who has struggled to lock down a consistent starting spot at the Etihad since joining from Villa in 2021.

Man City would likely be in a strong negotiating position if any of their Premier League rivals came calling for Grealish’s services in 2025, considering the Birmingham-born ace still has more than two years left on his contract, which runs until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Grealish has registered two assists in 18 appearances for Man City in all competitions this season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Grealish’s salary demands could be a significant hurdle for interested clubs in January, considering the England international pockets £300,000 per week at Man City.

The 'superstar' 29-year-old is one of the top-paid players in the Premier League and is on considerably more lucrative terms than anyone on Tottenham's books.

Spurs are expected to be busy in the January transfer window and may target a new central defender following injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Ange Postecoglou has dealt with a depleted squad for much of the season and may be preparing for a busy January to strengthen his team with new signings.

Tottenham have won just once in their last seven Premier League games and are sitting 11th in the table, 11 points off Chelsea in fourth.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Postecoglou Sack Update at Tottenham Spurs have won just once in their last seven games in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.