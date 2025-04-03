Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, according to TBR Football.

The Lilywhites, along with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, are believed to be showing strong interest in the 21-year-old, who has less than 15 months remaining on his contract in France.

Cherki is expected to leave Lyon in the summer transfer window amid growing interest from clubs across Europe and could be available for less than £25m.

He was linked with a Premier League move last summer – Fulham even made an offer for him, while Crystal Palace also showed interest.

Tottenham Tracking Rayan Cherki

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to TBR Football, Tottenham have asked to be kept informed about Cherki’s situation closer to the summer as they look to bolster their squad with another promising young talent.

The Lilywhites added Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray last summer, while Mathys Tel arrived on loan in January and could join permanently after the season.

A £25m move for Cherki would represent exceptional value, as the 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising players in his position and was once even compared to Lionel Messi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki has scored eight goals and provided 18 assists in 35 appearances this season.

The France U21 international leads the Europa League in assists this campaign, while he ranks second in Ligue 1, only behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele.

Cherki extended his contract with Lyon last summer, but only until June 2026, making a summer exit increasingly likely.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Cherki is among several Ligue 1 players Tottenham are considering, including Lille ace Jonathan David and Nice star Evann Guessand.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 23 Goals 6 Assists 9 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,494

