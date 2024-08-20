Tottenham want to sign a new goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window with Tomasso Martinelli someone who has "caught their eye", according to insider Paul O'Keefe.

The Lilywhites have handed Italian Guglielmo Vicario the number one shirt for the new season after a solid debut campaign in north London last year where he replaced Hugo Lloris, and he started the season between the sticks for Spurs' 1-1 draw with Leicester on Monday night.

Former Celtic shot stopper Fraser Forster has served as the back-up option since Ange Postecoglou's arrival in N17, but they are now looking at alternative options to provide competition for Vicario.

Tottenham Eye Move for Martinelli

18-year-old currently stars for Fiorentina

With Vicario the undisputed number one goalkeeper at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Postecoglou, the club are looking for a back-up option to come into the squad and develop while also pushing for the number one spot in the future.

According to agent and Spurs insider O'Keefe on his personal X account, the club have been watching 18-year-old sensation Tommaso Martinelli of Fiorentina and he has "caught their eye" as an option to fulfill that role.

There is no deal or talks ongoing currently between the two clubs but Spurs want to add a new goalkeeper to the squad before the window closes and he could well be someone who is targeted as they have been paying attention to him this summer.

Guglielmo Vicario 2023/24 Premier League stats Games 38 Goals conceded 61 xGA 60

Defensively the north London club have already seen Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon leave permanently this summer, while Archie Gray has come in and is capable of playing at right-back and Djed Spence has returned from loan spells at Leeds United and Genoa.

Tottenham Plot £27m Vanderson Bid

Brazilian could replace Emerson Royal at right-back

While there have been several departures in the first-team at Spurs there have also been a lot of arrivals in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

As well as the arrival of Gray, Spurs have signed Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odebert and Lucas Bergvall, but the next man to come through the door could be Monaco right-back Vanderson.

Reports in Brazil suggest Spurs are planning to make a £27million bid for the Brazilian defender, who could come in and replace Emerson Royal who has completed a move to AC Milan. Pedro Porro is the current first-choice option in that position, but Vanderson's attacking attributes make him the perfect competition to improve the depth and push Porro for his spot.

Monaco are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Jordan Teze to replace Vanderson should he move on from the Ligue 1 club, as Spurs look to close a deal before the August 30th deadline.

Kyle Walker-Peters has also been linked with a move back to north London as he enters the final year of his contract with Southampton, and it's clear that the transfer business at Tottenham is not done yet as we enter the final ten days of the window.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.