Tottenham are reportedly among a host of clubs keen to profit from Leon Bailey's situation at Aston Villa this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Jamaican international was a key player for the Villans last term, making over 50 appearances in all competitions and registering a remarkable 14 goals and 13 assists. However, despite being rewarded with a new contract for his performances, his influence in the first-team has waned this season.

With Marco Asensio impressing in his loan spell, Aston Villa could be prepared to cash in on Bailey, and there are believed to be a number of interested suitors in England and overseas.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Villa Ace Bailey

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order this season