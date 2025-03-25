Tottenham Hotspur could complete one of the strangest deals of the summer transfer window - with reports suggesting that Aston Villa forward Donyell Malen is in their sights ahead of a potential summer move to the north London club, despite only moving to Villa two months ago.

Malen, who signed from Borussia Dortmund, has yet to score for Villa in his seven appearances for the club; but a superb record at PSV Eindhoven and a decent spell in Germany have shown that he has the potential to excel in the Premier League. But Tottenham have supposedly seen enough to land him in the summer if they can make a high enough offer.

Report: Tottenham Eyeing Move for Donyell Malen

The Aston Villa star could be on the move yet again in the summer

The report from Fichajes states that Malen's future could change yet again in a matter of months - with the forward having 'sparked interest' from Tottenham, despite only signing for Villa in the January transfer window.

Donyell Malen's career statistics - record by club Clubs Appearances Goals Borussia Dortmund 132 39 PSV Eindhoven 116 55 Aston Villa 7 0 Arsenal (youth) 57 18 Ajax (youth) 4 2

Spurs are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of next season, and despite only making a handful of appearances in the top-flight, Malen's performances have caught Spurs' attention, with the club seeing him as the 'ideal option' to add goals to their ranks.

Although Villa chief Monchi only signed Malen in the winter for around £21million, that could increase in value if Villa do decide to sell him on to Tottenham in the summer - with Ange Postecoglou particularly taking a shine to the Dutchman due to his speed and finishing from across the front line, as well as his assist work - which saw him labelled as 'unbelievable' last week on international duty.

He's been put on Tottenham's 'priority list', and they are willing to negotiate with Villa over his arrival as they need attacking alternatives to cope with Harry Kane's departure 18 months ago.

Last season saw Tottenham finish fifth in the Premier League, but they have massively struggled this time around, and although Dominic Solanke has done a decent job in his first campaign, more goalscoring threats are needed for the long-term and from other attacking areas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donyell Malen has nine goals in 42 caps for the Netherlands

Villa aren't ruling out a possible sale if they receive a big enough bid for Malen, and with Monchi being described as 'market savvy', he could seize the opportunity to close a profitable deal in just a few months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-03-25.

