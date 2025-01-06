Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham in the January transfer window, talkSPORT has reported.

Spurs, alongside Crystal Palace, Arsenal and West Ham, are reportedly keen on the Black Cats midfielder and have sent scouts to track the promising youngster.

Bellingham, who has been heavily linked with a Premier League move over the past six months, is reportedly open to leaving Sunderland at the end of the season.

The 'unreal' 19-year-old is now in his second year at the Stadium of Light and has continued to be a key player for the Black Cats this term, making 23 appearances in the Championship and contributing seven goals.

His stellar performances have attracted considerable interest from the Premier League, with at least four clubs now said to be keeping an eye on his development.

If any of the interested sides came calling in January, Sunderland would be in a tough negotiating position, having tied Bellingham to a new four-year contract in August.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 70 appearances since joining Sunderland.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would advance on their reported interest in Bellingham as soon as this month, given Ange Postecoglou’s priorities may lie elsewhere.

After welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for £12.5m from Slavia Prague, Spurs are reportedly eyeing a move for a new forward and have asked for information on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Tottenham have shown interest in the 26-year-old Frenchman, who is available to depart PSG in January and is thought to be targeted by multiple clubs in Europe.

Tottenham are 12th in the Premier League following their 2-1 home loss to Newcastle on Saturday and will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final next.

Postecoglou’s men have won just once in their last eight games in the Premier League and will travel to Arsenal next Wednesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.