Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and have sent scouts to monitor the 19-year-old closely this season, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Spurs are reportedly among multiple Premier League clubs tracking Bellingham’s performances this term, alongside Crystal Palace, who were linked with him last summer.

Brown claims Sunderland could consider selling Bellingham after the season if they receive a strong offer and fail in their promotion push.

The Black Cats sit fourth in the Championship, seven points behind second-placed Leeds United, whom they face on Monday night.

Tottenham Tracking Jobe Bellingham

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Brown, at least two Premier League clubs are in the race for Bellingham after the season, with Sunderland anticipating ‘a huge bid’ for their 19-year-old talent in the coming months:

“I think Sunderland would let him go if they got a good price for him. Especially if they don’t get promoted this season, they’re going to listen to offers. “Crystal Palace and Tottenham have had scouts watching him this season so they’ll be two of the teams in the running if he is going to leave. “So it’ll be up to them to assess whether he’s ready to make that jump. “From a Sunderland point of view, knowing the way the owners want to operate, I think if they get a huge bid for him then they’ll let him go.“

Bellingham has been a key player for Sunderland in his second season with the first team, making 28 Championship appearances and scoring seven goals.

The 19-year-old, praised as ‘unreal’, is reportedly open to leaving the Black Cats this summer amid growing Premier League interest.

Tottenham had a busy January transfer window and expect further movement in the summer, with their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi still active.

The Lilywhites are reportedly set to return with another bid for the England international after the season, having seen a £70m offer rejected last month.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 28 Goals 4 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,487

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Big Updates on Casemiro, Raheem Sterling and Guehi GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest updates on Casemiro, Raheem Sterling and Marc Guehi joining Tottenham.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.