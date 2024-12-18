Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be set to add to his ranks in the winter transfer window with a move for Feyenoord defender David Hancko, according to a report from TBR Football.

The Slovakian defender massively impressed at EURO 2024 on the big stage, but it's been his performances in the Eredivisie that have attracted widespread attention - with reports in the summer suggesting that Arne Slot was looking to bring his former club man with him to Liverpool. However, it appears that Tottenham have now joined the race.

Report: Tottenham 'Considering' Move For David Hancko

The Lilywhites have been suffering from injuries and a remedy has been issued

The report from TBR Football states that Spurs are looking to sign another centre-back in January, and with Hancko having impressed in recent years - especially against Erling Haaland in the Champions League earlier this season as Feyenoord drew with Manchester City - he has cropped up onto their transfer shortlist.

David Hancko's Eredivisie statistics - Feyenoord squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =7th Assists 1 =7th Clearances Per Game 2.6 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =5th Match rating 7.02 6th

Postecoglou has seen Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all face time out with injury this season, and that will continue into January - meaning that Radu Dragusin is acting as the only senior centre-back at the moment, whilst makeshift option Archie Gray has been playing alongside him.

Gray has been playing extremely well as an inexperienced, young defender with a relatively lightweight frame, but if Tottenham are to fire their way into the Europa League spots or beyond, they do need someone with brawn and experience, alongside the traits that Gray has until Romero and Van de Ven return alongside Davies for backup.

As a result, Hancko is one of the stars who Tottenham want, especially as a left-sided defender who can play as a backup to Van de Ven in the Premier League and as a rotation option in all competitions, with Tottenham competing in the Europa League this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Hancko has 44 caps for Slovakia, scoring four goals.

His price tag would come at a cheaper cost than the £35million touted in the summer, the report states - but with three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, Feyenoord will be in no rush to sell their 'world-class star'. Tottenham have reportedly also watched other defenders, including Bournemouth's Illia Zabarnyi, though he is only likely to be available in the summer.

