Tottenham Hotspur could move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, with the Italian’s future potentially set to be in the Premier League, according to InterLive.

It has been an interesting season for Spurs, hardly the one they would have expected at its beginning. The Lilywhites are well-adrift of a European place in the Premier League and have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, with injuries across the campaign having derailed their form.

Spurs are still in the Europa League, which remains their only feasible path to a trophy this season. Even that, however, may now be in jeopardy after a 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar which only furthered the growing pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Regardless of their woes this season, it would seem that Spurs already have an eye on the upcoming transfer window with a midfield target in mind.

Spurs Like Frattesi

Midfielder could depart Inter later this year

According to InterLive, Frattesi may be set to move on from Inter Milan in the summer. The midfielder joined them from Sassuolo in 2023, initially on loan before the transfer was made permanent ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The Italian international has made 21 appearances for Inter this season in Serie A, though has only started five of those matches.

Davide Frattesi 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 21 4 2 822' Champions League 8 0 0 328' Coppa Italia 2 0 0 174'

Now, it would seem that Frattesi, who has been called "world class" on social media, has grown frustrated with his “super-sub” role, meaning a departure could be on the cards. In that case, Tottenham reportedly like the midfielder and could decide to pursue a transfer, as Frattesi would offer some experience to the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, the latter being a natural midfielder.

As per InterLive, Simeone Inzaghi’s side would demand around 35 million Euros, or about £29.5 million, for Frattesi who, at just 25 years old, could be a key midfielder for Spurs in the years to come, should they get a deal over the line.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)