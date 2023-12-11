Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen their forward line in the January transfer window.

The squad has been stretched due to injuries and suspensions, which has impacted their results and Ange Postecoglou wants to fend off any problems.

The Spurs recruitment team are looking to sign a versatile player capable of working alongside the current options in their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for a busy January window, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT that Ange Postecoglou is keen to add to his forward line, despite Richarlison's heroics against Newcastle.

The ex-Celtic boss oversaw a hectic summer transfer window, which saw record goalscorer Harry Kane depart the club, with the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson all arriving through the door. Spending well over £200 million on new acquisitions, it's now mooted that the 2008 League Cup winners could be tempted back into the market once again, this time to add depth to their at-times stretched forward line.

Spurs squad stretched after injury crisis

After a stellar start to the campaign, Spurs' hopes of mounting a title challenge were put on hold, as results dwindled and their squad was decimated through injuries and suspensions. It saw boss Postecoglou field four fullbacks across the backline for the recent draw with Manchester City, as selection issues meant the Greek-Australian manager didn't have anyone else to pick from.

With van de Ven out injured and Cristian Romero having been suspended following a straight red card against Chelsea, Postecoglou was somewhat hamstrung in his approach. Unsurprisingly, results stuttered during that time, with Spurs going four matches without a win between early November and the middle of December.

That run was put to an end this weekend, as a rampant Tottenham side put Newcastle - who themselves are in the midst of an injury crisis - to the sword on Sunday afternoon. And speaking post-match, Postecoglou referenced the selection problem as a reason behind Tottenham's troubles:

"We are getting players back, you can see Newcastle are running on fumes. We've gone through that, and hopefully we are coming out the other side.

"Both boxes, we were a lot better; having [Cristian] Romero back helped with that. We have had to battle away and come January we'll get players back. The Premier League is unrelenting; the other teams aren't going to feel sorry for you (via TNT Sports)."

But while Postecoglou, slowly but surely, might be welcoming back his star players to the fold, there is a suggestion that Spurs could test the market during the January transfer window, in an attempt to sure up their squad with an extra body or two.

When quizzed about what Spurs might do in the January window, transfer insider Jones admitted the capital club are likely to be busy, with a new forward being touted. Suggesting it's likely to be a player capable of playing on either flank and supporting Tottenham's existing attackers, the reliable reporter believes Postecoglou will be backed by the Spurs board:

“It's versatility that they want more than anything and it's an adaptation. I mean, that's what you've got to be to be a Tottenham forward right now. I think they want somebody that can play the wider roles, but also can move into that central role, if possible. “Son is going to be the man that goes through the middle, nine times out of 10 now anyway, he's got a good record of staying fit, but obviously, there is the Asia Cup coming up, and they're going to lose them. I think that that will be something they have to contemplate. “They still have Richarlison on the books. If Richarlison leaves then I think they go and get a more central forward, because they're going to be short and they’ll need somebody that can go into the area. But if Richarlison sticks around, which at the moment is looking the most likely case then I think it'll be someone that plays around the centre forward.”

Belgian starlet on Spurs radar ahead of January window

One name being linked with a Spurs switch already is Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko, who has been tearing the Eredivisie to shreds with PSV Eindhoven. A tricky forward, Bakayoko matches the profile of player Jones spoke about, as he'd complement the likes of Son and Richarlison up top.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on signing Bakayoko, be that during the January window or later down the line. Set to face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Brentford, it's unlikely to be a deal that comes cheap for the north Londoners, such is Bakayoko's potential at the highest level.

Johan Bakayoko Career Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 61 Goals 11 Assists 18 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

Contracted until 2026, Bakayoko's market value has rocketed in recent months, having had an estimated worth of less than £4 million 12 months ago. That is now believed to be well in excess of £20 million, with PSV likely to hold out for a pretty penny, if Spurs come knocking for Bakayoko's signature.