Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar to address their injury crisis, according to CaughtOffside.

The Lilywhites are reportedly considering the Slovakia international alongside other options, including AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

Tottenham are aiming to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes on 3 February, having lost Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero to injuries.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are expected to have a busy end to the transfer period, with a new striker also on their radar following Dominic Solanke’s recent setback in training.

Tottenham Eyeing Milan Skriniar

To help solve injury crisis

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs are exploring multiple market opportunities, including Skriniar, who would bring significant experience to North London.

The 29-year-old established himself as a 'world-class' centre-back during his time at Inter Milan, though his PSG career has not quite gone to plan.

Skriniar, who joined the Parisians on a free transfer in 2023, has made only five Ligue 1 appearances under Luis Enrique this season and none in the Champions League.

The £325,000-a-week Slovakian defender is now expected to leave during this transfer window, despite having more than three years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Tottenham have slumped to 15th in the Premier League following their shock 3-2 loss at Everton on Sunday, with just one win in their last 10 top-flight games.

Despite their poor form, the Lilywhites are not planning to part ways with manager Ange Postecoglou and are instead targeting signings in January to bolster his depleted squad.

Spurs were without key first-team players Van de Ven, Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma during their defeat at Goodison Park, while Solanke was the latest to suffer a setback.

Milan Skriniar's PSG Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 5 Starts 4 Goals 0 Tackles per 90 1.67 Minutes played 382

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.